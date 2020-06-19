SCHP: Fatal crash on Blakely Rd.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash on Blakely Rd. Thursday night.

Master Trooper David Jones with the SCHP said that a 2014 Buick was traveling south on Blakely Rd. at 9:30 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway in dark clothing.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

The driver of the Buick was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer from any inujuries.

The SCHP is still investigating the accident.

