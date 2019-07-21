SCHP investigating Saturday morning hit and run

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information after a hit and run accident Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. on US 52 (N. Williamsburg Hwy) near Janice Lane. Officials say a person was struck and injured at the time of the accident.

The vehicle’s color and type are unknown. SCHP said the suspect’s vehicle left the scene traveling south on US 52 towards Kingstree. The vehicle could possible have damage to the right front, according to officials.

If anyone has any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIMESC (2746372