SCHP: One dead after fatal auto vs. pedestrian in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one person is dead after a fatal auto versus pedestrian in Orangeburg County.

According to Troopers, the incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. on US-321 near Lexington Ave.

Officials say a 77-year-old woman from Denmark, SC was driving a 2017 Mercedes south on US-321 when she struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the roadway.

The pedestrian was then transported to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The 77-year-old woman was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.