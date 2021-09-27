SCHP: One dead after fatal auto vs. pedestrian in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one person is dead after a fatal auto versus pedestrian in Orangeburg County.

According to Troopers, the incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. on US-321 near Lexington Ave.

Officials say a 77-year-old woman from Denmark, SC was driving a 2017 Mercedes south on US-321 when she struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the roadway.

The pedestrian was then transported to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The 77-year-old woman was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get breaking news alerts on your phone. Download the free News 2 mobile app. CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES