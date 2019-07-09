Score free Chick-fil-A for dressing up like a cow today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s National Cow Appreciation Day! …And of course, Chick-fil-A is celebrating with free food.

For the 15th year in a row, you can get a free entrée by simply dressing up like a cow.

Last year, nearly two million people showed up in their bovine best.

You can get mooooving on the deal from Chick-fil-A until seven o’clock Tuesday night.

If you dress up, be sure to share your pictures using #CowAppreciationDay and be sure to share them with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!