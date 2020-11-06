Screenings are down for prostate cancer as the pandemic continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Across the globe, 1.5 million men get diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. Of those 1.5 million, nearly 350,000 will succumb to the serious disease, leaving it directly behind lung cancer in mortality rates.

According to experts, prostate cancer is not a disease to be taken lightly as 1 in 9 men worldwide will end up with a diagnosis at some point in their lifetime.

Early Friday morning, 66-year-old ‘Today Show’ weatherman and co-host, Al Roker, told the world that he was one of those men.

“It turns out I have prostate cancer… and it’s a good news bad news thing. The good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive. So I’m going to be taking some time off to take of this.” Al Roker, Today Weatherman And Co-host

Dr. Ziad Skaff, an oncologist with Roper St. Francis, says the risk of disease increases with age and both genetics and ethnicity playing a role.

Dr. Skaff said when it comes to the ethnicity, it doesn’t spare any particular race but African American men are more prone to develop prostate cancer.

He added that by the age of 45, you should have already begun yearly screenings as earlier detection is better for treatment options.

We have quite a few treatments, and I always tell my patients to be diagnosed today is much better than being diagnosed 6 months ago because we have new treatment modality that have been approved, that have been shown to increase survival. And I always say cancer is a word, it’s not a sentence. Dr. Ziad Skaff, Oncologist Roper St. Francis

According to Dr. Skaff, due to the pandemic, not only are patients delaying their yearly check ups and screenings, they are also delaying reporting their symptoms. Due to the concern of time, the American Society of Clinical Oncology is now urging all oncologist to tell their patients that if they have any symptoms arise, to seek medical care immediately.

For more on Al Roker and his condition, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.