SCUBA safety- respecting the laws of physics

We may not know their names but we certainly respect the laws of physics.

Push an object- it’ll move. Drop something- it’ll fall.

They’re part of our everyday life. But what about when we take a leap outside our comfort zone, or rather a dive?

Different laws apply underwater, but as dive master Jeff Eidenberger explains, the biggest rule to follow is simple, “We never hold our breath.”

Like most rules, this one is for your safety as divers must respect the relationship between pressure & volume as explained by Boyle’s Law. Boyle’s law states that as the pressure of a gas increases, volume must decrease and vice versa.

An important distinction needs to be highlighted here. This is for gases, not liquids. Jeff was kind enough to demonstrate underwater, “We had two balloons: one which was filled with liquid, the other with air. We took both down and you can see the one filled with air begins to collapse while the one filled with liquid maintains the same volume as you go down in the water column.”



Cool stuff right? Even better when you consider that most of our bodies are water so they don’t feel the effects of a pressure change. But as you may have experienced firsthand with pain in your ears underwater or on a plane, there’s still pockets of air in our bodies: our ears, sinuses, lungs. It’s those areas that divers have to consider by equalizing their ears on the way down and remembering to not hold their breath.

“Because if we were to hold our breath and ascend in the water column, thereby reducing the pressure, the volume in our lungs would expand- and could cause physiological damage to our lungs.” Jeff Eidenberger, dive master and owner of Carolina Dive Locker

This is a real danger as just 33 feet underwater, the pressure is doubled compared to the surface. That’s bad news as if a diver held their breath that deep and rose to the surface, the air inside their lungs would double in volume. You can see this in an experiment where Jeff takes an air filled balloon on the lake floor to the surface- inflating on the trip up. Imagine that as a lung that could potentially collapse!

Thankfully breathing through a respirator underwater becomes second nature quite easily and therefore this risk is minimal as long one follows the skills taught in SCUBA certification courses.

There you’ll learn that Boyle’s Law affects more than just your lungs and ears. Jeff explains, “the other thing it affects is our buoyancy… whether we’re positive: floating to the surface. Negative: sinking to the bottom, or floating neutral in the water column which is ideal for SCUBA diving.”

This is due to the increased pressure reduces the volume of air in both your suit and the device which controls your buoyancy, a BCD.

Boyle’s Law is just the start of the physics considered while SCUBA diving, which we’ll cover more of in future Moment of Science segments. If you can’t wait- take a SCUBA diving class with Jeff at Carolina Dive Locker or any other dive shop as they’ll help explain them and get you to a world beneath the waves.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson

