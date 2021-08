ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Calik Guinyard (18) for his role in the 2020 murder of a popular teacher.

Guinyard was extradited from Florida on Monday.

He is the second suspect arrested in the case. Aloysius Green (18) was arrested in January.

Both are being charged with murder for the December 14, 2020 murder of Karl Williams (49), who was shot inside his home.

The investigation into Williams’ death is ongoing.