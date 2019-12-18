Senate Foreign Relations Committee passes bill that would sanction Russia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Just days after a Russian spy ship was spotted engaging in “erratic behavior” off the South Carolina Coast, Senator Lindsey Graham and other members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a comprehensive Russian Sanctions Bill.

According to a press release, the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA) of 2019 “significantly increases the political, diplomatic, and economic pressure on the Russian Federation in response to its malign activities around the world. “

According to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, “the legislation is designed to bolster the United States’ ability to confront Russian aggression on several fronts—by strengthening our commitment to NATO, establishing an elite State Department cyber unit, and levying wide-ranging sanctions on Russian entities and individuals.”

Senator Graham said that he was pleased with the bipartisan support and that “[the] strong vote indicates and overwhelming desire by the Senate as a whole to push back against Russian interference in our election and Putin’s misadventures throughout the world.”

The bill received bipartisan support, passing 17-5 in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. It will now move to the Senate floor for a full vote.