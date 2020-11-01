Senator Graham holds rally in West Ashley ahead of Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Senator Lindsey Graham is vying to win another term in the U.S. Senate, he and his campaign team are making stops around the state to gather more support and encourage people to vote.

Saturday afternoon in West Ashley, around 100 people cheered on Senator Graham as he told the crowd how he would fight for the people of South Carolina if elected again.

“If I’m fortunate enough to win I make two promises,” said Graham. “To fight for the conservative cause but also to fight for common ground. Our country is really divided.”

During his speech, the senator spoke about his support for conservative judges on the supreme court, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. He also discussed what he calls President Trump’s successful first term among other topics.

“There’s a place for bipartisanship, there’s also a time to fight. I’m willing to fight, but I’m also willing to find common ground and I think the country needs a chance to start over after this election,” said the senator.

Congressional candidate Nancy Mace and Senator Tim Scott spoke on Graham’s behalf before the senator took the stage. Both politicians encouraged the crowd to vote.

This event is just one in a string of campaign rallies Senator Graham is holding in the final days before the election.

Before visiting the Lowcountry Saturday, Graham also made stops in Columbia and Myrtle Beach. He said he would be making stops in other places around the state on Sunday.