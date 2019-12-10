Seniors helping Seniors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents at the Wellmore senior living community on Daniel Island are helping another group of seniors, high school seniors, with their college admissions.

Wellmore social media manager Lorraine Aiken describes the program as “a great way to connect the two generations.”

The Silver Pen scholarship competition offers rewards ranging from $500-$2,500, according to an announcement made by Wellmore.

Local high school seniors interested in participating must write an essay with a minimum of 1,000 words describing what they want their legacy to be. The official prompt included on the media flyer reads:

“Our Members at our community have built and continue to build their legacies. Right now, you are nearing your high school graduation and preparing for the future. What do you want your legacy to be? What do you want to have accomplished? What are your goals in life? What is your definition of leading a good life?”

The essays will be judged by a panel of Wellmore residents.

The three winners will be invited to dinner and a special ceremony with the residents of Wellmore, where they will be presented with “their scholarship money, a framed certificate and an engraved silver pen with their name”, according to the press release.

Wellmore Executive Director Jeff Barber praises the competition as “a great way to connect [Wellmore] members with the local community.”

The deadline for entries is February 14, 2020.

For complete rules, eligibility, and submission information, visit the official website at www.silverpen-slc.com