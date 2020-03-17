Service Industry still open, unable to social distance themselves

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – While schools, city offices, and larger businesses are closed, small service industry businesses remain open amid the State of Emergency.

Cece Nguyen, licensed Manicurist and Manger of So Nice Nails in North Charleston says that business is slowing down and people are worried. So to ease the minds of the customers that still come in, they have begun taking extra precautions.

When the customer comes to the store, before they sign in, and they usual have—they have to use the hand sanitizer before they touch on the sign in tablet. After that, we request them to go straight down to wash their hands with hand soap. Then they come to the table. Cece Nguyen, Licensed Manicurist and Manger of So Nice Nails

Cece says all of the nail techs already wear masks to reduce fumes and particles from being ingested, but having to be hands on—and not a safe social distance away, they now have another reason.

And while they appreciate patrons coming in, Cece asks out of respect for the professionals, if you’re sick to stay home.

If you have a cold, a cough, the flu, or corona, we don’t know. But if you have a cough or something, we refuse your service. Cece Nguyen, Licensed Manicurist and Manger of So Nice Nails

Yet, nail salons are not the only small business service still open amid the pandemic—so are barbershops. And Kenny Thurston, Barber, and Manager of Mooney’s Barbershop in West Ashley says they too are taking some additional steps.

We are certainly taking extra precautions. We clean and sanitize anyway but, considering everybody touches everything that comes in and out of here, we’ve been taking extra precautions on the register, and the doorknobs and those types of things. Kenny Thurston, Barber, and Manager of Mooney’s Barbershop

While Thurston says the hope is that people who are ill would quarantine themselves, he believes some may be brushing off their symptoms.

It’s allergy season, a lot of people have allergies. They don’t really know if they have it so maybe they would just assume it’s sinuses or allergies or something along those lines. Kenny Thurston, Barber, and Manager of Mooney’s Barbershop

Despite it all, Thurstons says, they will remain open throughout the state of emergency, because that’s what those in the service industry must do.

Unlike a lot of people. We only get paid by what we do. So you’d probably have to pry us out of here –you know. As long as people are healthy, and people want haircuts—we are gonna be here. Kenny Thurston, Barber, and Manager of Mooney’s Barbershop

