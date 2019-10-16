The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is joining the national fight to keep access to the internet and apps used by terrorists and predators.

Sheriff Al Cannon recently joined with the National Law Enforcement leaders for a summit in Washington D.C. opposing Facebook’s proposal to fully encrypt its services.

Stopping internet crimes against children and apprehending predators may become more difficult, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. For years Facebook has been used by law enforcement as an investigative tool for almost all crimes, including property thefts, homicides, and terrorism, and for catching predators online and combating child sexual exploitation and child pornography.

Facebook’s new proposal to prioritize privacy for billions of users by implementing end-to-end encryption of its services. Police would be blocked from having the right to access messages, videos, and information that would help them track down predators and rescue victims.

“We respect and support the role law enforcement has in keeping people safe. Ahead of our plans to bring more security and privacy to our messaging apps, we are consulting closely with child safety experts, governments and technology companies…” – Facebook Spokesperson

Sheriff Al Cannon and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they’ll continue to stand with law enforcement leaders around the nation who are pushing to gain access to devices, apps, and the internet so they can stop crime.