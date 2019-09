CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 11-year-old boy who drove himself from Simpsonville to Charleston said he did so to live with an unknown male that he met on Snapchat.

A recent study showed that 69% of children from 13-17 years old use Snapchat. These statistics don't factor in the number of kids using the app under the age of 13 because that is the minimum age to create an account.