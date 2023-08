NCPD officials on the scene at Harmony Hill Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating after one person was left injured during a shooting in the Watson Hill neighborhood Sunday.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at Harmony Creek Road around 12:20 p.m.

NCPD says officers found a male shooting victim at a pharmacy on Dorchester Road and Highway 165.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD is investigating.