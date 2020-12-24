Shoppers grab last minute gifts before Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With Christmas right around the corner, shopping centers like the Tanger Outlets were busy Wednesday with last minute shoppers.

Shoppers are still working to check off Christmas lists despite the financial toll the pandemic has caused. Some shoppers told News13, they were grateful to be able to shop this holiday season.

“We have our health and stuff. So, it’s good to be out here to be able to shop,” Tamia McLean said. She was one of hundreds of shoppers grabbing items to complete their Christmas.

“The Tommy Hilfiger store, Crocs, a glam store she went to and got a makeover. We still have Polo and Nike to check out,” McLean said.

McLean said she has about 12 more things to get for family she’s visiting in Myrtle Beach. Stores at Tanger Outlets are operating at COVID capacity. Despite the pandemic, reports show people plan to spend nearly $2,000 this Christmas.

Electronics are at the top of many kids’ Christmas wish list. Some families didn’t have a choice, but to go to the mall today.

“With the delays online, you know, you kind of have to come out here and do like last minute shopping,” Gabriel Torres said. For others, online shopping was never apart of the plan.

“We avoided online shopping because, a lot of delays and stuff. So we just said, ‘go out and get it in person’,” McLean said. Shoppers now doing whatever it takes to bring a bit of joy on Christmas day.

“We been traveling a lot so, this is like the only time we had time shop,” McLean said.