Sizing up the Pup Bowl III competitors

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – Before the big game, meet a few of the the Charleston Animal Society’s Pup Bowl picks to watch.

Pup Bowl III will be held at the Mount Pleasant Towne Centere on Saturday, February 1st from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. near the large Oak in front of Barnes and Noble.

The Pup Bowl is a pet adoption and family-fun day to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Cheer on as two teams of adoptable puppies face off in the cutest football game you will ever see! Charleston Animal Society











Pups to Watch in Pup Bowl III

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.