Skateboarding Santa caught shredding around town in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – This year, Santa Claus has traded in his sleigh ahead of the holiday for a skateboard.

For this shredding Santa Claus (Caleb Littleton) and his trusty pal Gary the Gingerbread Man (Andy Stroud), the idea to take Christmas cheer to the streets started a couple of months ago. That’s when the 18-year-old Skateboarding Santa got his electric skateboard. Soon after, his mom’s work asked if he would come by to be Santa Claus. It was then when the idea came together.

Santa and Gary bring each individual a ‘Santa-lope,’ or a wish list that can be sent back, a toy and sometimes even a piece of candy. No matter the age of the individual, Santa said he comes to those who need joy.

While visiting Home Instead Senior Care, Santa was able to say ‘hello’ and ‘ho ho ho’ to residence through the glass.

As the pandemic is continuing on, for those he sees in person, he said that putting on a mask and keeping a safe distance is not something he has a problem with. Santa also added that he does get tested often, but it really is up to those he’s with and how comfortable every one feels.

As for why he says he does it?

Not many people see the joy anymore so I think doing this will show the joy—and make all the kids happy again and believe in Santa again, because Lord knows they need to. Skateboarding Santa, North Pole

Though Santa’s first home is in North Pole, his second home is in the Lowcountry, and he would like to stay closer to the community when it comes to spreading Christmas cheer and joy. Santa is willing to travel as far as Columbia to ensure he has enough energy to deliver all of the world’s gifts by Christmas day.

You can schedule to see Skateboarding Santa by emailing him at caleb4211@gmail.com. Be sure to put your name, how many individuals will be present, your location desired and a date attached.