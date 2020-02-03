Sky-high: Dangers of drones

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Drones; the sky is the limit for their potential. But the dangerous part of sending them hundreds of feet up, is who they are sharing the airspace with. Drone Pilot David Keller says drones have taken his business to new heights, “You can get shots you could never, never get from the ground, or from a helicopter for that matter.” To become a Drone Pilot, Keller had to take a comprehensive test, pass a TSA background check and receive a license.



While Keller is well trained, there’s a catch. Recreational drone users don’t have to have any certification and can fly the same models of drones as licensed drone users. Without the training, it’s more likely the pilot makes a mistake.

“Any object, whether it’s a bird, or a drone, when an aircraft hits it, it’s going to make an enormous impact, and that single engine aircraft is coming down, one way or the other, it’s going to glide down to the earth.” Julie Grundahl, who flew for the Air Force for more than two decades (including two trips to Iraq) now teaches others how to fly, safely. At this point, she fears it’s only a matter of time before a drone causes a catastrophic crash if more regulations aren’t enforced, “It’s actually something that concerns me on a daily basis, because I don’t think they realize what they are doing and the kind of the risk they are taking on.”

Aviation Lawyer J. Brooks Davis who is also a pilot, thinks the solution is more training, “I really think that there should be more regulation, as far as recreational users of drones, so they understand the airspace more.”

