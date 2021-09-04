Authorities investigating after Alex Murdaugh was found shot

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed to News 2 they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County.

Law enforcement officials in Hampton County say Alex Murdaugh was found shot in the head at a property in the 15000 block of Salkahatchie Rd.

He was taken to a hospital in Savannah for treatment.

SLED has been called in to assist the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh who was found dead along with his mother, Margaret, at a family property in Colleton County back in June of this year.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.