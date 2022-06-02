COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are hoping to find answers in the death of a suspended attorney’s longtime housekeeper. Gloria Satterfield died after tripping and falling down the stairs at Alex Murdaugh’s Colleton County home in 2018.

SLED has asked the family of Gloria Satterfield for their permission to exhume Satterfield’s body to perform an autopsy, four years after her death. Satterfield’s death was originally ruled death by natural causes but attorneys say questions of what caused Satterfield to fall remain.

Satterfield tripped and fell down the front stairs to the Murdaugh’s home known as Moselle in February of 2018. During 9-1-1 calls from the morning, members of the Murdaugh family say Satterfield fell while walking up the stairs and began bleeding uncontrollably from her head.

Satterfield spent several weeks in the hospital before dying from the injuries, no autopsy was performed before ruling the death of Natural Causes.

Attorney Ronnie Richter says while Satterfield’s death from the injuries makes sense, he says state investigators and Satterfield’s family question what caused her to fall down the stairs. They hope exhuming the body will show if Satterfield actually fell or if there were other circumstances.

“And coming to learn what they’ve learned subsequently about Alex and the way their matters were handled, there’s reason to question everything and it is unusual and unsatisfying that when the coroner investigation opened up, it was just immediately closed and ruled a natural death. There’s really nothing natural about a 57-year-old woman falling down a flight of stairs to her death,” says family Attorney Ronnie Richter.

Richter says while Satterfield’s eventual death in the aftermath of the fall makes sense, they want to know how it was caused.

“You know that part of it makes sense,” says Richter. “She had a terrible fall, a significant brain injury, a long hospitalization, and the death that follows. You know that sequence of events makes sense. But again, I guess there are still some questions about exactly how she fell that day.”

Richter says his clients are in the process of deciding whether or not to grant the request but says they are committed to seeing the investigation through. If approved, it’s unclear when Satterfield’s body would be exhumed.