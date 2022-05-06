COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a homicide suspect wanted out of Florida may be in the Upstate region or border of North Carolina.

Sherron David McCombs Jr. (22) is wanted for two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder firearm, and three counts of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

McCombs Jr.’s charges are connected to two shootings that happened in Tampa, Florida on November 21, 2021, and January 3, 2022.

He is believed to be in the Upstate and along the border of North Carolina, SLED said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered if an arrest is made.

Anyone with information on McCombs Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8744. Tips can also be submitted online at CrimeStoppersTB.com.