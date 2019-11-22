Solved 37-year-old cold case to air on Investigative ID Channel

Walterboro, S.C. – WCBD – A 37-year-old cold case from Walterboro which was solved in 2015 will be aired on the Investigative ID Channel at 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.

The murder case of Elaine Fogle was solved by retired South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent and Johns Island resident Rita Shuler along with Walterboro City Police Detective Gean Johnson.

The case was reopened in May of 2015 when the family of victim Elaine Fogle came to Shuler asking for her to work on the case. The request came on the 37th anniversary of Elaine Fogle’s death.

At the time, Shuler was retired and had to receive special permission from the Walterboro police to take part in the case.

Shuler was given privileges based on her work on the case when it first opened. She also wrote about the unsolved murder in her book Small Town Slayings. Shuler tells me she has almost finished her second book which now tells of the solved case.

Johnson was awarded “2015 Officer of the Year” for his work in the case.