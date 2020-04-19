Some boat ramps seemingly calm on first full day of being re-opened

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Governors Executive order re-opened boat ramps across the state. Today—the first full day many were able to take advantage of the re-opening.

Johnny McGrath, a ‘multi-faceted angler’ says the Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp was surprisingly calm today and everyone seemed to be on the same page.

I think that people last time made such a mad rush for the water and the boat ramps that it kind of got chaotic and from what I’ve seen people are being very calm and respectful. Yah know trying to do the right thing so that they don’t shut that down again. Johnny McGrath, ‘Multi-faceted Angler’

In order to keep the waters open, Major Billy Downer of SCDNR is asking all those participating in aquatic activities to follow a few guidelines to ensure optimal public safety.

When on the water—boats must remain on the water at all times. Underway is defined as not at anchor—boats may only anchor when actively involved in fishing. Major Billy Downer, SCDNR

Additionally, no more than two individuals who are not from the same household may be on a boat—those with more than two individuals in the household are ruled as an exception

If you’re encountering a sandbar or riverbank, Major Downer has a message for you…

Boats may not raft up—or tie up at anytime when on the water. Boats may not beach on the sandbar or river bank—or get out on the sandbar or riverbank. Remember boat safe, keep it moving, and practice social distancing. Major Billy Downer, SCDNR

DNR is stressing that while boat ramps are open piers, fishing areas, and restrooms for the facilities are still closed.

