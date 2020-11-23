Some changing Thanksgiving traditions due to pandemic

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From big family dinners to smaller outdoor gatherings, people in the community have a wide range of Thanksgiving plans.

“We’re just gonna have a Thanksgiving with my God sisters and real sisters and a bunch of people!,” said a young Charleston resident, Jelina.

“My plans are to be outside in my parent’s backyard,” sad Jennifer Hartley of Mt. Pleasant. “My parents are 81 and 82 so we don’t want to go anywhere, we’re gonna be in masks and the weather is supposed to hold up so we’re going to eat outside just the three of us.”

People are celebrating Thanksgiving in the way they feel comfortable even if that means changing traditions like it does for Hartley.

“Usually it could be up to 20 people but we’re really scared and they have pre-existing conditions so we just want to be safe,” she said.

The Center for Disease control (CDC) has released a list of recommendations for Thanksgiving Day.

They say a virtual gathering is the safest option, but if you do plan to host or attend an in-person celebration, it’s recommended that masks are worn and people keep their distance.

“You want to minimize contact the best you can,” said Dr. Kenneth Perry of Trident Medical Center. “So, that family-style meal where you put everything in the middle of the table and you have to sort of reach over and get really close to other people to get that next plate…probably not the best idea.”

A full list of the CDC’s holiday guidelines can be found here.