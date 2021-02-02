Some Lowcountry hospital systems not offering vaccine to eligible inpatients despite CDC recommendation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends all admitted patients, aged 65 and older, get their vaccines while in the care of a hospital system.

Some eligible inpatients at Lowcountry hospitals aren’t receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

News 2 began looking into this issue after learning that an inpatient at Trident Medical Center, John Washington, says he was told he would not be receiving the vaccine.

Washington’s daughter, located in Atlanta, was surprised at the news because of DHEC’s recommendation.

She sent the following statement to News 2:

“Our family knew the state health department said people 65 and over who were in the hospital should be considered for the vaccine. My father is sick and in a place with a lot of germs so if he could be vaccinated against Covid we wanted him to get the vaccine.”

Both Trident Health and Roper St. Francis Health systems say, at the moment, they’re not vaccinating their eligible inpatients.

Trident said in a statement in part:

“We continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and first responders and are reviewing the best way we can get the vaccine to our inpatients 65+.”

Roper st. Francis says their priority for inpatients is healing them of their ailments.

MUSC is the only local hospital system that is​ offering the vaccine to eligible inpatients.

“We have a process in our medical record for anyone who is an inpatient at any MUSC site,” said Dr. Danielle Scheurer of MUSC. “The medical record actually triggers a kind of reminder or pop-up to the bedside nurse who screens the patient, confirms eligibility, and then sends a request to the pharmacist.”

MUSC administers the vaccine as close to discharge as possible so they can make sure the patient is strong enough to receive it.

DHEC says vaccinating eligible admitted patients is another step towards serving the state’s most vulnerable population.