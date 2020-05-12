South Carolina Chamber of Commerce releases ‘Recovery and Reopening Plan’ for businesses, workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce released a ‘Reopening and Recovery’ plan today for businesses of all sizes across South Carolina with the goal of helping businesses and employers get back to work as things continue to reopen across the state.

In it’s comprehensive ‘Recovery and Reopening’ plan, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is focusing on work place safety, economic relief, workforce education and liability protections for companies in all sectors.

“It’s going to be instead of flipping a switch where they all come back, it’s going to be this slow roll as we get visitors back in our community that those employers will be able to bring those employees back on board,” says Doug Warner with the Charleston Visitors Bureau.

Warner believes employers and businesses are fearful of coming back to soon unless proper safety measures have been put in place.

“And kind of get back on a roll without creating more negative cases then our opportunity to bring back more employees more quickly is going to be present,” says Warner.

Ted Pitts who is the President and CEO with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce says one of the major concerns for businesses, especially smaller ones practicing safety measures, is liability protection.

“If a business is following guidelines and rules they shouldn’t be concerned about being sued,” says Pitts.

Pitts says one of the biggest challenges for businesses could be bringing back furloughed employees, Pitts is hoping the chamber’s recovery plan will help get more back to work.

“You know those are credits given based on employee or head count so at a time where you want people to add or bring back employees,” says Pitts.

Warner says while it’s hard to predict when the Charleston economy could return to normal, he’s hopeful Charleston will bounce back soon.

“No one really knows, it’s going to be a result of how quickly our visitors come back and how quickly our residents start to reengage,” says Warner.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts says the goal of the recovery plan is to help workers and employers of all sizes to get the state’s economy back on track.