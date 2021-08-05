South Carolina colleges and universities to receive more than $520M in funding to offset pandemic woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleges and universities across South Carolina will receive more than $520 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman James Clyburn said the funding includes $45,992,033 for seven of South Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The financial support is directed to help higher education institutions deal with severe financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and serve their students safely, according to a news release Thursday.

Rep. Clyburn’s office said nearly half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships.

“I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life-changing investments in their students,” said Congressman Clyburn.  “Just last month, my alma mater, SC State University, announced they were using part of these funds to forgive $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students. It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much-needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic.”

Locally, Charleston Southern University will receive $8,297,524 in funding, The Citadel will receive $6,594,497, College of Charleston is awarded $20,931,554, $1,954,533 is coming to the Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College will receive the most at $24,126,356.

Below is a list of funds allocated to educational institutions across South Carolina:

Institution NameSchool TypeTotal Award
Academy for Careers and TechnologyPublic < 2 Years$200,844
Aiken Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$6,378,473
Allen University*Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More$3,907,805
American College of the Building ArtsPrivate Non‐Profit 4 Years or More$69,408
Anderson UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$6,049,465
Benedict College*Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More$12,042,189
Central Carolina Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$10,452,623
Charleston Southern UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$8,297,524
Citadel, The Military College of SCPublic 4 Years or More$6,594,497
Claflin University*Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More$9,978,640
Clemson UniversityPublic 4 Years or More$36,192,610
Clinton CollegePrivate Non‐Profit 4 Years or More$1,233,793
Coastal Carolina UniversityPublic 4 Years or More$27,094,204
Coker UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$3,093,879
College of CharlestonPublic 4 Years or More$20,931,554
Columbia CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$3,113,639
Columbia International UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$1,837,103
Converse CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$3,764,855
Denmark Technical College*Public 2 ‐ 3 Years$1,305,603
Erskine CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$1,580,479
Florence-Darlington Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$11,266,740
Francis Marion UniversityPublic 4 Years or More$10,693,390
Furman UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$4,251,934
Greenville Technical CollegePublic 4 Years or More$24,250,046
Horry ‐ Georgetown Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$17,669,051
Lander UniversityPublic 4 Years or More$9,742,313
Limestone UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$6,353,438
Medical University of SCPublic 4 Years or More$1,954,533
Midlands Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$26,309,317
Morris College*Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More$4,102,377
Newberry CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$4,427,191
North Greenville UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$5,790,223
Northeastern Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$2,244,446
Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$8,990,691
Piedmont Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$12,972,626
Presbyterian CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$2,667,255
Sherman College of Straight ChiropracticPrivate Non‐Profit 4 Years or More$336,432
South Carolina State University*Public 4 Years or More$11,697,498
Southern Wesleyan UniversityPrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$3,034,535
Spartanburg Community CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$12,616,927
Spartanburg Methodist CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$3,649,305
Technical College of the Lowcountry ‐ Beaufort CampusPublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$5,047,999
Tri‐County Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$14,029,810
Trident Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$24,126,356
University of South Carolina UpstatePublic 4 Years or More$18,071,674
University of South Carolina ‐ UnionPublic 4 Years or More$1,641,313
University Of South Carolina-AikenPublic 4 Years or More$8,798,069
University Of South Carolina-BeaufortPublic 4 Years or More$6,015,512
University Of South Carolina-ColumbiaPublic 4 Years or More$55,131,200
University Of South Carolina-LancasterPublic 4 Years or More$2,220,917
University Of South Carolina-SalkehatchiePublic 4 Years or More$2,715,137
University Of South Carolina-SumterPublic 4 Years or More$2,286,916
Voorhees College*Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More$2,957,921
Williamsburg Technical CollegePublic 2 ‐ 3 Years$2,153,757
Winthrop UniversityPublic 4 Years or More$14,761,503
Wofford CollegePrivate Non-Profit 4 Years or More$2,818,477
York Technical College     Public 2 ‐ 3 Years$10,045,148
Total $521,961,164.00
*Denotes an HBCU

Rep. Clyburn said students should contact their institution for more information on how they can apply for an emergency grant.

