South Carolina colleges and universities to receive more than $520M in funding to offset pandemic woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleges and universities across South Carolina will receive more than $520 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman James Clyburn said the funding includes $45,992,033 for seven of South Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The financial support is directed to help higher education institutions deal with severe financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and serve their students safely, according to a news release Thursday.

Rep. Clyburn’s office said nearly half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships.

“I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life-changing investments in their students,” said Congressman Clyburn. “Just last month, my alma mater, SC State University, announced they were using part of these funds to forgive $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students. It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much-needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic.”

Locally, Charleston Southern University will receive $8,297,524 in funding, The Citadel will receive $6,594,497, College of Charleston is awarded $20,931,554, $1,954,533 is coming to the Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College will receive the most at $24,126,356.

Below is a list of funds allocated to educational institutions across South Carolina:

Institution Name School Type Total Award Academy for Careers and Technology Public < 2 Years $200,844 Aiken Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $6,378,473 Allen University* Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $3,907,805 American College of the Building Arts Private Non‐Profit 4 Years or More $69,408 Anderson University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $6,049,465 Benedict College* Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $12,042,189 Central Carolina Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $10,452,623 Charleston Southern University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $8,297,524 Citadel, The Military College of SC Public 4 Years or More $6,594,497 Claflin University* Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $9,978,640 Clemson University Public 4 Years or More $36,192,610 Clinton College Private Non‐Profit 4 Years or More $1,233,793 Coastal Carolina University Public 4 Years or More $27,094,204 Coker University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $3,093,879 College of Charleston Public 4 Years or More $20,931,554 Columbia College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $3,113,639 Columbia International University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $1,837,103 Converse College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $3,764,855 Denmark Technical College* Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $1,305,603 Erskine College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $1,580,479 Florence-Darlington Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $11,266,740 Francis Marion University Public 4 Years or More $10,693,390 Furman University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $4,251,934 Greenville Technical College Public 4 Years or More $24,250,046 Horry ‐ Georgetown Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $17,669,051 Lander University Public 4 Years or More $9,742,313 Limestone University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $6,353,438 Medical University of SC Public 4 Years or More $1,954,533 Midlands Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $26,309,317 Morris College* Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $4,102,377 Newberry College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $4,427,191 North Greenville University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $5,790,223 Northeastern Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $2,244,446 Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $8,990,691 Piedmont Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $12,972,626 Presbyterian College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $2,667,255 Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic Private Non‐Profit 4 Years or More $336,432 South Carolina State University* Public 4 Years or More $11,697,498 Southern Wesleyan University Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $3,034,535 Spartanburg Community College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $12,616,927 Spartanburg Methodist College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $3,649,305 Technical College of the Lowcountry ‐ Beaufort Campus Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $5,047,999 Tri‐County Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $14,029,810 Trident Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $24,126,356 University of South Carolina Upstate Public 4 Years or More $18,071,674 University of South Carolina ‐ Union Public 4 Years or More $1,641,313 University Of South Carolina-Aiken Public 4 Years or More $8,798,069 University Of South Carolina-Beaufort Public 4 Years or More $6,015,512 University Of South Carolina-Columbia Public 4 Years or More $55,131,200 University Of South Carolina-Lancaster Public 4 Years or More $2,220,917 University Of South Carolina-Salkehatchie Public 4 Years or More $2,715,137 University Of South Carolina-Sumter Public 4 Years or More $2,286,916 Voorhees College* Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $2,957,921 Williamsburg Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $2,153,757 Winthrop University Public 4 Years or More $14,761,503 Wofford College Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More $2,818,477 York Technical College Public 2 ‐ 3 Years $10,045,148 Total $521,961,164.00 *Denotes an HBCU

Rep. Clyburn said students should contact their institution for more information on how they can apply for an emergency grant.