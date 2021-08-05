South Carolina colleges and universities to receive more than $520M in funding to offset pandemic woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleges and universities across South Carolina will receive more than $520 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.
Congressman James Clyburn said the funding includes $45,992,033 for seven of South Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The financial support is directed to help higher education institutions deal with severe financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and serve their students safely, according to a news release Thursday.
Rep. Clyburn’s office said nearly half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships.
“I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life-changing investments in their students,” said Congressman Clyburn. “Just last month, my alma mater, SC State University, announced they were using part of these funds to forgive $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students. It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much-needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic.”
Locally, Charleston Southern University will receive $8,297,524 in funding, The Citadel will receive $6,594,497, College of Charleston is awarded $20,931,554, $1,954,533 is coming to the Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College will receive the most at $24,126,356.
Below is a list of funds allocated to educational institutions across South Carolina:
|Institution Name
|School Type
|Total Award
|Academy for Careers and Technology
|Public < 2 Years
|$200,844
|Aiken Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$6,378,473
|Allen University*
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$3,907,805
|American College of the Building Arts
|Private Non‐Profit 4 Years or More
|$69,408
|Anderson University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$6,049,465
|Benedict College*
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$12,042,189
|Central Carolina Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$10,452,623
|Charleston Southern University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$8,297,524
|Citadel, The Military College of SC
|Public 4 Years or More
|$6,594,497
|Claflin University*
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$9,978,640
|Clemson University
|Public 4 Years or More
|$36,192,610
|Clinton College
|Private Non‐Profit 4 Years or More
|$1,233,793
|Coastal Carolina University
|Public 4 Years or More
|$27,094,204
|Coker University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$3,093,879
|College of Charleston
|Public 4 Years or More
|$20,931,554
|Columbia College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$3,113,639
|Columbia International University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$1,837,103
|Converse College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$3,764,855
|Denmark Technical College*
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$1,305,603
|Erskine College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$1,580,479
|Florence-Darlington Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$11,266,740
|Francis Marion University
|Public 4 Years or More
|$10,693,390
|Furman University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$4,251,934
|Greenville Technical College
|Public 4 Years or More
|$24,250,046
|Horry ‐ Georgetown Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$17,669,051
|Lander University
|Public 4 Years or More
|$9,742,313
|Limestone University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$6,353,438
|Medical University of SC
|Public 4 Years or More
|$1,954,533
|Midlands Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$26,309,317
|Morris College*
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$4,102,377
|Newberry College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$4,427,191
|North Greenville University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$5,790,223
|Northeastern Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$2,244,446
|Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$8,990,691
|Piedmont Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$12,972,626
|Presbyterian College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$2,667,255
|Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic
|Private Non‐Profit 4 Years or More
|$336,432
|South Carolina State University*
|Public 4 Years or More
|$11,697,498
|Southern Wesleyan University
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$3,034,535
|Spartanburg Community College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$12,616,927
|Spartanburg Methodist College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$3,649,305
|Technical College of the Lowcountry ‐ Beaufort Campus
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$5,047,999
|Tri‐County Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$14,029,810
|Trident Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$24,126,356
|University of South Carolina Upstate
|Public 4 Years or More
|$18,071,674
|University of South Carolina ‐ Union
|Public 4 Years or More
|$1,641,313
|University Of South Carolina-Aiken
|Public 4 Years or More
|$8,798,069
|University Of South Carolina-Beaufort
|Public 4 Years or More
|$6,015,512
|University Of South Carolina-Columbia
|Public 4 Years or More
|$55,131,200
|University Of South Carolina-Lancaster
|Public 4 Years or More
|$2,220,917
|University Of South Carolina-Salkehatchie
|Public 4 Years or More
|$2,715,137
|University Of South Carolina-Sumter
|Public 4 Years or More
|$2,286,916
|Voorhees College*
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$2,957,921
|Williamsburg Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$2,153,757
|Winthrop University
|Public 4 Years or More
|$14,761,503
|Wofford College
|Private Non-Profit 4 Years or More
|$2,818,477
|York Technical College
|Public 2 ‐ 3 Years
|$10,045,148
|Total
|$521,961,164.00
Rep. Clyburn said students should contact their institution for more information on how they can apply for an emergency grant.