South Carolina real estate is booming during the summer months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR) reports that summer is the best time for both buyers and sellers to tap into the housing market.

According to SCR, housing sales had a 36% increase statewide as sales continued to tread upward.

Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Beaufort Hilton Head has a 93% increase in residential home, condos and, villa sales, making the town leading in the state in home sales.

While buyer interest remains high, both buyers and sellers have become more aware of the inventory challenge and are making decisions to list or buy based on their urgency,” says Cindy Creamer, SCR, president-elect and Realtor® at Dunes Real Estate in Hilton Head Island.

Buyers and sellers should consult a local Realtor®, according to 2021 SCR president Morris Lyles. We are experienced and trained in navigating the multiple offer situations that are occurring every day. Realtors® are your local experts,” Myles added.

Houses have spent lesser time on the market, selling after 48 days compared to 72 this time last year.

Current and archived reports are available at screaltors.org/marketreports.