South Carolina to receive $500K to provide housing to victims of human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina has been awarded $500,000 which will go towards providing housing for victims of human trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced on Wednesday that the state received the funding from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to human trafficking victims in the state.

“This office is committed to aggressively prosecuting human trafficking, which is among the most despicable and vile forms of criminal activity,” said McCoy. “Its victims suffer immeasurably, and I am thankful that there are safe places in South Carolina for survivors of this horrendous crime to experience a transformed life.”

The grant was awarded to Doors of Freedom, who will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims, including rent, utilities, or related expenses like security deposits and relocation costs.

It will also provide funding for the support victims need to help them locate permanent housing and secure employment.

“Human traffickers dangle the threat of homelessness over those they have entrapped, playing a ruthless game of psychological manipulation that victims are never in a position to win,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These grants will empower survivors on their path to independence and a life of self-sufficiency and hope.”