Speed humps plan stalls on James Island

James Island, SC – Plans to install traffic calming devices in a James Island community stalled this week.

Thursday the town’s council postponed a vote to implement speed bumps on Schooner Road to give residents more time to give the Town feedback on the plans.

The initial request for the traffic calming devices came from the Neighborhood Association, who voted in favor of the devices. The request came after the Neighborhood Civic Association surveyed residents on the street where the speed humps are being proposed.

At a recent Town Hall, half of the homeowners attending were against the devices and half were in support.

Those opposed say they worry about the wear on their cars; if they would slow down emergency responders; and if the humps would be effective

For now the town is giving residents more time to share their thoughts.

