“Spree killing” suspect from Upstate in custody, suspected of killing at least 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Stanley “Woo-Woo” Eric Mossburg, 35, is accused of killing at least 3 people across multiple states.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Mossburg went on a killing spree that spanned over the last 2 weeks. ” “This is a spree killer. This is a man who says he enjoys killing,” says Sheriff Judd.

The multi-state murder suspect started in Greeneville, Tennessee. Police say he killed Christopher Scott Short and left his body outside of a laundromat. Mossburg then fled back to his hometown of Spartanburg.

Authorities say he was last seen in South Carolina on October 4th in a stolen car. Mossburg avoided law enforcement for 12 days before his eventual capture in Polk County Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Winter Haven man made a 9-1-1 call saying that Mossburg had murdered his 2 roommates and held him captive for nearly a day.

Law enforcement says that it took from 10:30 PM on October 14th to 5:10 AM to get Mossburg into custody. He’s being charged with multiple counts of attempted and first-degree murder.

“When you kill people with a knife, it’s up close. It’s personal- it’s based in anger, revenge, evil,” says Sheriff Judd.

Mossburg is a self-proclaimed serial killer. He says the last 2 people he killed in Florida were numbers 7 and 8.

“Make no mistake about it. You can’t legislate evil out of society. This guy needs the death penalty if there’s ever been a person that needs the death penalty,” says Sheriff Judd.

He will have his first appearance hearing tomorrow afternoon. This is an ongoing investigation; updates to follow.