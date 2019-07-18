Sprint confirms serious data breach

OVERLAND PARK, KS (WCBD) – A serious data breach has been confirmed by Sprint.

The company says hackers may have gained “unauthorized access” to accounts through Samsung’s “add a line” website.

Names, billing addresses and phone numbers are among the details that may have been compromised.

In a statement, Sprint said: “No other information that could create a substantial risk of fraud or identify theft was acquired.”

The company said since learning about the breach in late June, it re-set all pine codes for impacted accounts.

It is not clear how many sprint customers were affected.