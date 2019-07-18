Sprint confirms serious data breach

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, KS (WCBD) – A serious data breach has been confirmed by Sprint.

The company says hackers may have gained “unauthorized access” to accounts through Samsung’s “add a line” website.

Names, billing addresses and phone numbers are among the details that may have been compromised.

In a statement, Sprint said: “No other information that could create a substantial risk of fraud or identify theft was acquired.”

The company said since learning about the breach in late June, it re-set all pine codes for impacted accounts.

It is not clear how many sprint customers were affected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss