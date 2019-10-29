St. George community mourns the loss of a historic home and the son of a Dorchester County Council Member.

REEVESVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a cause and origin of a fire that destroyed the Badham Mansion this weekend

Early on Sunday morning, crews were called to the historic home where Dorchester County Harriot Holman lived with her family.

For years, Harriot and Herman Holman opened up their home for locals to rent out as a venue for parties and special events, like weddings.

During the time of the fire, Councilwoman Holman was said to be home with her husband, Herman and two other family members.

Upon arrival, officials say they discovered the historic home engulfed in flames and smoke.

Councilwoman Holman was transported to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries before she was released.

Investigators located Holeman’s 29-year-old son, Tonie Jackson Junior inside the charred remnants of the home.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the cause of Councilwoman Holman’s son’s death has not yet been determined.

His body is scheduled for an Autopsy on Tuesday.

St. George Community members say they are mourning with his family and are hoping to support the Holmans in any way they can.