State and local leaders, activists renew calls for removal of John C. Calhoun Statue in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Activists, state and local leaders are all renewing calls to remove the John C. Calhoun Statue which has stood at Marion Square since 1896. The leaders denouncing the statue say its a symbol for racism and hate.

State senator Marlon Kimpson, State Representative Wendell Gilliard and other local and state leaders are calling for the John C. Calhoun to be removed.

“When man builds something up that is wrong, it can come down from the point of justice,” says South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard.

Leaders are calling on colleagues at both the state and local level to have the statue removed immediately, saying a better location for the statue would be at Calhoun’s grave site at St. Phillip’s Church in Charleston.

“We call on the Mayor, the City Council of the City of Charleston and the South Carolina General Assembly to remove the statue,” says Vice President of Religious Affairs and External Relations with the National Action Network Rev. Nelson B. Rivers lll.

Rivers says the time for leaders and the community to take action is now.

“We don’t want anymore thoughts, we don’t want your prayers, we want action,” says Rivers.

Shortly after the press conference, Charleston Wine and Food Executive Director Gillian Zettler announced the organization would be joining the movement to have the statue removed.

“We’ll be boycotting the use of the space until it is removed and additionally we’ve put a ban on the use of plantations,” says Zettler.

Zettler, says Charleston Wine and Food has been looking for ways to enact change in and around the Charleston Community.

We have been looking for actionable ways that we as an organization can do better,” says Zettler.

Leaders say the statue, which sits just blocks down the street from Mother Emanuel is an insult to the Emanuel 9.

“Look at the dichotomy, the John C. Calhoun overlooking all of that, it never was right, it never was right,” says City of Charleston Councilman Kieth Waring.

We reached out to the City of Charleston for comment, City spokesperson Jack O’Toole sent us the following statement, “Mayor Tecklenburg, City Council and City Legal Staff have been working on this issue for some time, and expect to be able to make an announcement on the future of the statue tomorrow.”

When we learn more information regarding the announcement we will share it both on air and online.