State health officials trying new ways to help rural areas fight the COVID-19 pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three deaths in Williamsburg County in just two days and more new confirmed cases there than in Charleston County today, despite the much lower population.

State health officials are turning their attention to rural areas, as they work to flatten the curve across South Carolina.

The worry is that rural areas risk becoming hotspots, as these smaller counties often lack the resources needed to test and trace cases.

Across the Lowcountry, political and medical experts say they’re trying different things to help those rural areas fight the pandemic. On Thursday, MUSC set up free COVID-19 testing sites in Hollywood. Charleston County has created a mobile testing site that will travel to underserved communities across the county.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says they’re going to work to get these pop up testing facilities available in more rural areas.

“So the question about how do we get into the rural communities is, to one, partner with a lot of organizations. And we have actually, through contacts and asking for information, identified 47 sites that are schedule in the next month, across the state.” Dr. Rick Toomey, Director of SCDHEC

