State lawmakers reviewing new firefighter cancer bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. State Firefighters’ Association (SCSFA) and S.C. Firefighter Cancer Coalition announced on Friday that two bills concerning firefighter cancer are being reviewed by the S.C. Senate and House of Representatives.

The bills would establish the Firefighter Cancer Healthcare Benefit Plan, a supplemental insurance policy for firefighters diagnosed with cancer. They also set forth a plan for funding.

According to a press release, firefighters would be reimbursed up to $12,000 annually for any out of pocket medical expenses. Upon a cancer diagnosis, a benefit of $20,000 would be allotted annually.

If the cancer leads to death, a $75,000 death benefit would be provided, according to the SCSFA. It would also be considered a line of duty death.

The definition of cancer, relevant to the bills, is “malignant neoplasms of the following body areas and organ systems:

Central / Peripheral Nervous System

Oropharyngeal

Respiratory Tract

Gastrointestinal Tract

Hepatobiliary

Solid Organ / Endocrine

Genitourinary / Male Reproductive

GYN

Skin / Soft Tissue / Breast

Bone / Blood”

Currently, the bill is being reviewed by the Senate Committee on Banking and Insurance and the House Committee on Labor, Commerce, and Industry.