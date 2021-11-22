State Representative Wendell Gilliard hosts day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry state representative Wendell Gilliard and community leaders are making sure all families have a happy thanksgiving by helping put food on their tables.

More than 1,200 turkeys were handed out to families at Representative Gilliard’s day of Giving and Thanks at the Charleston County School District 4 stadium in North Charleston.

“People get not only turkey’s, they also get groceries and smoke detectors,” says Representative Gilliard.

Rep. Gilliard partnered with companies such as Boeing, Dominion Energy and Healthy Blue to help hand out free gifts and discounts for the holiday season. Rashad Muhammad, owner of Chill and Grill in North Charleston says this event has been 4 years in the making and that he’s been part of the process, since the beginning.

“It’s a feeling that is indescribable. To be to be a part of it from the beginning and going out to Columbia, getting the turkeys and bringing them back. It feels great securing them and stuffing the bags with all the volunteers,” says Muhammad.

Erica Gattison with Healthy Blue says the company partnered with Rep. Gilliard to make sure the public knows they are cared for through the pandemic by giving away masks, hand sanitizer and information on Medicaid choices.

“We want to show the community that we care and that we are here for them. We are not all about health and wellness, but we also want them to know we are here for their needs in the community,” says Gattison.

Muhammad says this feeling of giving is healing that our community needs through the holiday season.

“It’s a really good thing to put everyone in the spirit, not just those individuals that are coming to receive, but the people who are working together to put it together,” says Muhammad.

Muhammad says on Thursday, there will be free Thanksgiving meals and Black Friday giveaways from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Park Circle in North Charleston.