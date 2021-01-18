State Senator talks inauguration plans and incoming administration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential inaugurations normally attract millions of people. But this year even some of President-Elect Biden’s closest supporters will be watching from home including South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson.

“If all of us, including his closest supporters, descended on Washington, it would be inconsistent with what he has really been leading the charge on which is social distancing,” said Senator Marlon Kimpson.

Senator Kimpson was labeled a rising star in the democratic party during last year’s Democratic National Convention. He says inauguration day will set an example for what the party plans to accomplish over the next four years.

“We now have a mandate to put the American people first and foremost,” said the Senator.

Senator Kimpson called violence and vandalism, seen both at The Capitol and at the Democratic Headquarters in Charleston County, not only abnormal behavior but offensive. He says the incoming Biden administration will work toward a return to civility.

“To see so many people disobey law enforcement and attack our nation’s capitol…all Americans should be very concerned.”

Kimpson hopes those concerns will be settled with the introduction of new leadership.

“I think that the administration has pledged to put people first. We’re going to build this country back for the working-class citizen.”