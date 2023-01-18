CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent Ellen Weaver visited several classrooms at R.B. Stall High School to speak with students and teachers about the importance of their education in Charleston County.

The Palmetto State’s top educator is making her visit to Charleston County School District (CCSD) a top priority.

“What a joy to be able to kick off my tenure as state superintendent of education in an incredible place like R.B. Stall,” Weaver said. “There’s so much history here, and so much opportunity.”

Weaver says with so many opportunities available to CCSD students, it’s a chance for educators to help them realize what they’re capable of.

“I believe that every child has God-given potential,” she said, “and that it’s our job within the education system to provide the tools that they need to realize that full potential.”

During Wednesday’s tour, Weaver visited a math class, a music class and an AP government class to interact face-to-face with students and teachers.

“I’ve met incredible students,” she said. “I’ve met incredible teachers, and I’m just so impressed by the opportunity that is here, the possibility that is here for each of these students.”

She reassured students that in her new role, she will continue to advocate on their behalf to ensure they are set up for success.

“We are committed every single day in Columbia to working with great school leaders,” Weaver said, “and local superintendents and school boards, to ensure that our children, whatever their zip code, get what they need to be successful.”

Weaver also spoke about the bright future of education she envisions for students across the state.

“Everybody likes to talk about South Carolina is at the bottom,” she said, “and all this kind of stuff. I’m tired of that kind of talk. I see so much opportunity in this state, so much potential seating here in classrooms like this.”