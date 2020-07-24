Station No. 7 nears completion for Paradise Island area

AWENDAW S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District is nearing their date of completion for their newest firehouse, Station No.7. According to Battalion Chief Mike Browers, the dream for the structure began about 7 years ago.

Battalion Chief Browers said, it all started with their yearly audit after it was discovered that the area of Paradise Island was one of the areas that we were deficient in fire protection. He said after recognizing the weakness, they created a temporary station where a tent was put up. Underneath that tent was a singular unstaffed fire truck.

The structure being put up now is a 4,000 square foot building with multiple pieces of equipment chosen with their surroundings in mind.

We don’t have yah know, fire hydrants. So we use the ponds—and the intercoastal, and whatever water source we can use. So really the technology that we had added to the station is mainly safety features. That would be the extractor and also the vent system that hooks to the firetruck. And we don’t have either one of those in any other station that we got. Mike Browers, AMFD Battalion Chief

As for the location, Chief Browers said it’s able to reaching the people they want to reach, and the position near Half Way Creek Road could be life-saving.

We’ve had several traffic crashes over the years in between steed creek road and Guerins bridge road on halfway creek road. Several fatality wrecks, it’s been a very dangerous stretch of road. So this, we’re hoping being on, we’ve got a station closer to steed creek—this will be down towards the end. We’ll be able to meet in the middle and cut response times to that area of our district. Mike Browers, AMFD Battalion Chief

For now—Station 7 answers roughly 1500 calls a year, but with new developments coming to the area—it will prove its worth both for now and the future.

Despite the usual construction delays that they have had, Station No. 7 should be open to the public and operating by the end of this August or early September. Chief Browers said he’s excited to be open for the community, whether it’s to assist them, or have a cup of coffee.

