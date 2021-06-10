Stepfather of 15-year-old speaks out against recently fired School Resource Officer, alleges sexual misconduct

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry step-father has chosen to speak out after his stepdaughter was allegedly sexually abused by a Moncks Corner School Resource Officer.

The officer, Zedrick M. Smalls, is no longer employed after the “inappropriate communication with a student was reported.”

The Stepfather reached out to News 2 in an effort to have his Stepdaughter’s story heard. He praised her for coming forward to her parents, thanks to an open line of communication.

We are choosing to withhold his identity, in an effort to not identify his Stepdaughter.

The Stepfather of the victim said when she told him what happened, he explained to her she didn’t do anything wrong. He went on to add that the officer was the adult, and he was the one who did something wrong.

He explained the 51-year-old Student Resource Officer (SRO) at Berkeley High School was involved with his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

He said the relationship was inappropriate from the start, with the officer watching her through on surveillance cameras as she walked through the halls. He said it then intensified through inappropriate text messages, culminating with the officer calling the 15-year-old out of class and luring her alone into his office.

The stepfather claimed it was in his office when his Stepdaughter was taken advantage of physically, twice.

The Stepfather believes the former officer used his badge to manipulate his Stepdaughter, as she was taught to respect those in uniform and law enforcement.

Now, he wants more screening, especially for those tasked with serving a vulnerable population, like children.

In addition to more screenings, the stepfather said he also would like to ensure policies go in place to where an SRO is unable to be alone with any student in any manner.

Even more, he wanted those who may have been victims of the same officer to come forward, to not only ensure the officer gets charged but that the children get help.

“Any students out there that may have suffered the same things at the hands of this officer, please come forward and let someone know about it. Don’t keep it inside, talk to someone, your parents, a counselor, or someone. Cause my mind tell me that this man has done this to more than one young girl.”