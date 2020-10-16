“Stop the Stink” petition rounds against paper mill fumes

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – “Stop the Stink Charleston SC”, that’s the name of a new petition circling the Lowcountry. The petition was was created to show the state and local government that communities want a change of air quality when it comes to the WestRock Paper Mill.

The fight for a less pungent scent in the Lowcountry air began about 5 years ago by a Daniel Island resident. Despite the years of effort and talks, the group said they have yet to see the plant take action.

JM Mulder with the group said, “It’s been hard because we’re finding all the information on the processes, having all these conversations with the plant, with DHEC etc. But we feel very confident now that it is this plant.”

While Mulder said state health officials confirmed the plant is doing everything by regulation, he also said there’s more that can be done.

So there should not be any risk to the population in terms of toxicity. The second thing they said is that there are no odor restrictions today in the state of South Carolina. There’s many other states that do have odor restrictions. But that not the case in South Carolina. JM Mulder, Stop The Stink Charleston SC Campaign

Mulder said, there is a way to rid the scent without ridding the whole company and it comes down to a question of money. Whether it’s paid from county governments, or the WestRock itself.

In no way would we want the plant to shut down. It’s an important employer and so we would expect the plant to continue it’s operations, but the only thing we would ask is to apply known techniques to mitigate the odor. JM Mulder, Stop The Stink Charleston SC Campaign

News 2 reached out to WestRock for a comment, they did not return our requests.

