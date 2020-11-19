“Stop the Tires 2020,” Truck drivers planning a strike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some truckers are planning to strike.

Since its creation earlier this month, some 75,000 truckers have joined the Facebook group called “Stop the Tires 2020.”

Some say the strike would create back up on the roads and possibly delay shipments to stores. Truckers voiced policy concerns, including their pay going down and a lack of appreciation.

“The reason why we are making an impact is, one, we are self-reliant, we don’t want to move back to cross seas to ship in our oil or have to be dependent on other countries, we want to be dependent on ourselves when we have more than enough here,” said Brian Henson, Stop the Tires 2020 Member.

Henson, who is a former trucker, says the movement does not stop the shipment of medical or emergency supplies.