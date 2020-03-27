Student loans taking a back seat to the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In just a few weeks, the novel Coronavirus has interrupted daily routines, so much that unemployment claims have increased by 1600% in the Palmetto State. With less, or no income for many, paying back student loans has become an issue–and the government is stepping in to assist.

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos says that, “Right now, everyone should be focused on staying safe and healthy, not worrying about their student loan balance growing. I commend President Trump for his quick action on this issue, and I hope it provides meaningful help and peace of mind to those in need.”

Going on to note that, “These are anxious times, particularly for students and families whose educations, careers, and lives have been disrupted,”

If you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, and owe federal loans this is what FAFSA wants to let borrowers know:

Interest was said to be waives on all federally held student loans, so which loans are covered?

All loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) will have interest waived. That includes Direct Loans, as well as Federal Perkins Loans and Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans held by ED. Federal Student Aid

How can I find out that my loans were part of those reduced?

Contact your loan servicer online or by phone to determine if your loans are eligible. Your servicer is the entity to which you make your monthly payment. If you do not know who your servicer is or how to contact them, visit StudentAid.gov/login or call us at 1-800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243; TTY for the deaf or hearing-impaired 1-800-730-8913) for assistance. Federal Student Aid

Is my monthly payment going to decrease due to no interest?

No. Your monthly payment will remain the same, but the full amount of the payment will be applied to already accrued interest and/or outstanding principal. This means that you are likely to pay your balance down more quickly during this zero-interest period. Federal Student Aid

For how long can I expect my interest to be waived?

Interest will not accrue on federally held student loans for at least 60 days, beginning on March 13, 2020. ED may extend that period, depending on the status of the COVID-19 national emergency. Federal Student Aid

The Presdident said we can susupend our loans, how can I do that?

You can ask for an administrative forbearance. Being in an administrative forbearance means that you can temporarily stop making your federal student loan payments without becoming delinquent. Because interest is being waived during the COVID-19 national emergency, interest will not accrue (accumulate) while you are in forbearance. If you request an administrative forbearance, you will not have any payments due for as long as the administrative forbearance lasts. Your loan servicer will cancel any scheduled auto-debit payments. After the administrative forbearance ends, you will have to resume making payments. If you wish to use auto-debit, you may restart auto-debit payments; they will not automatically resume. Federal Student Aid

Since the President announced this, can suspend my private loans?

No. ED does not have legal authority over private student loans, so they are not covered by the president’s forbearance announcement. Federal Student Aid

How long will the administrative forbearance last?

The administrative forbearance will last for at least 60 days from March 13, 2020. ED may extend that period, depending on the status of the COVID-19 national emergency. If the option for an administrative forbearance is extended, your loan servicer will communicate information about the extension to you. Federal Student Aid

I lost my job due to COVID-19 and am unable to pay, can I suspend payments until I resume work?

If you’re having trouble making payments, contact your loan servicer as soon as possible. If you have a Federal Perkins Loan, contact your school. You can easily avoid the consequences of delinquency or default by staying in touch with your servicer or school. Your servicer or school can provide information about deferment or forbearance options that allow you to temporarily stop making payments on your loans. You may also be able to change to a different repayment plan that would give you a lower monthly payment. Federal Student Aid

For more information on Coronavirus and Forbearance, click here.