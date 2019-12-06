Students involved in fight at West Ashley High School

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has released the report of a fight that took place at West Ashley High School on Thursday.

According to the report, the school resource officer was alerted to the altercation around 11:35 a.m.

The altercation occurred between “student A” and “student B” in relation to an ongoing argument, both parties confirmed.

Footage from the school security cameras showed “student B” walking down the hall when “student A” approached him and punched him in the face.

“Student B” stumbled back into a wall and “student A” delivered at least 3 more punches before “student B” was able to get into a defensive position, according to the report.

School staff quickly broke up the fight.

“Student B” was observed to have a swollen lip and a cut under his eye, which was treated by the school nurse, according to the school resource officer. He also dropped his iPhone during the altercation, which caused the screen to crack.

“Student A” had injuries to his knuckles, which were treated by the school nurse as well.

“Student A” was issued a summons for assault and battery, according to the report.

Both parties were released to their guardians and are expected to appear in municipal court.