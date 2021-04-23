Study ranks SC 6th most affordable state for childcare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently completed study by move.org ranks South Carolina the sixth most affordable state in the country for childcare, with the average annual cost being $6,507.

With a median household income of $56,227 in South Carolina, childcare costs make up about 12.5%.

Childcare is most affordable in South Dakota, which has a median household income of $59,533 and an average yearly childcare cost of $6,430 or 10.9% of annual income.

Of the 10 states with the most affordable childcare, six are in the South: Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia, and Arkansas.

The most expensive childcare is in D.C., where the median household income is $92,266 and childcare costs an average of $12,678 per year, accounting for 26.3% of annual income.

With the exception of California and Oregon, states in the Northeast and Midwest have the most expensive childcare.

