Sullivan’s Island council meeting to give updates on Maritime Forest future

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A large part of the Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest is on the chopping block and Tuesday night town leaders are expected to learn more on the future of the planned cutting during a council meeting.

Representatives from the Department of Health and Environment Control and the Army Corps of Engineers plan to discuss the permitting process for potential cutting as residents are calling on officials to stop the chop.

The future of the Maritime Forest remains blurry, Tuesday night’s presentation will not include questions or back and forth discussion.

“It’s an information session about the permitting process and not specifically about what might happen,” says Sullivan’s Island Town Councilman Bachman Smith.

Councilman Smith voted against the settlement to cut vegetation, he still doesn’t agree with heavy cutting of the forest.

“Mother Nature is a wonderful steward of her own creation and that anything that should be done out there should be done under a light touch,” says Councilman Smith.

Town Council is hoping to iron out a better plan moving forward before working to acquire the permits to begin the project.

“And turn it into a submittal that would then go in front of the permitting agency, the relevant permitting agency,” says Councilman Smith.

Without a solid plan in place, Smith says there’s room for potential wiggle room to the specifics surrounding the cutting.

“There could some limitations from the permitting agency saying look while you all agreed to this, it is not okay under the South Carolina rules and regulations,” says Smith.

And while many are waiting for a clearer vision of what’s next, whatever it is Smith hopes it’s done together.

“Me, I’m all for civility and kindness because it matters right now more than ever,” says Smith.

Town Council doesn’t plan to take any action during the meeting. They plan to listen to the presentation before deciding what step comes next.