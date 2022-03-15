SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island Town Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to criminally charge whoever is responsible for illegally cutting dozens of trees last month in the island’s maritime forest.

“We’ve got stewardship responsibilities. That land is owned by the town, and we have to do everything to protect it,” said Sullivan’s Island Mayor, Pat O’Neil.

Under the law, the crime is punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail.

“These are the laws on the books and we are going to use them. These are serious outrageous incidents,” says Greg Hammond, a member of Sullivan’s Island Town Council.

Dan Krosse, a resident and a member of Sullivan’s Island For All says cutting down these trees is not only harmful to wildlife, but makes the island more vulnerable to storm surges.

“It is something that impacts everybody who lives in the Lowcountry. This is public land, this is a treasure around the country it is only a few left on the coastline,” says Krosse.

Residents and local advocates say they are hopeful those responsible will come forward.

“It happened right off the Station 26 beach path in the middle of the day. The fact that no one has come forward yet, I have to believe they weren’t aware,” says Karen Byko, the President of Sullivan’s Island For All.

Town leaders say police are continuing their investigation on finding who is responsible, as well as considering security cameras and other protections.