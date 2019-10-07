Summerville fire prevention parade and display rescheduled to due weather

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire & Rescue has rescheduled its annual Fire Prevention Parade to next Monday, October 14th.

The event was originally scheduled for October 7th, but the threat of rain forced organizers to cancel the event.

The parade, led by Mayor Johnson, will start in the Oakbrook area of Summerville at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route will begin on Midland Parkway headed towards Ladson Road, turn right onto Ladson Road, turn right onto Dorchester Road, turn right onto Old Trolley Road, turn right onto South Main Street at 5-points going through Historic Downtown Summerville, and end at Lowe’s Shopping Center located at 1207 North Main Street.

The display will start as trucks finish the parade route at approximately 6:15 p.m. and will end at 8:00 p.m.