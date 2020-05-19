Summerville man sentenced to federal prison for million-dollar fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy announced on Tuesday that a Summerville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for “defrauding dozens of victims of over a million dollars via a business fraud scheme from 2016 through 2018.” He was “on federal supervised release for a similar conviction out of the District of Indiana” during the time.

According to McCoy’s office, Todd Van Natta (43) “sought out individuals to invest in various businesses that he controlled….to purchase shipments of goods that he then would break down for resale at a profit.” None of the investors received a return on their investments.

Van Natta was sentenced to over five years in federal prison and ordered to pay his victims over $1 million in restitution.